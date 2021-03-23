'Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle!' PC Game Debuts on March 30

Los Angeles-based game company acttil announced on Monday that its English release of PREAPP Partners ' the Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! Maju Wars game will launch on March 30 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on PC via Steam . The game will be 10% off in its first week.

The release will also include a special collaboration with Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise . The game will introduce Neptune as a playable DLC character, available for purchase separately or in a bundle with the game itself. More characters from the franchise will arrive in the game in the coming months.

acttil describes the RPG:

Shachibato! is a turn-based, roguelike fantasy strategy RPG. You'll take control of our hero, a young entrepreneur who's in charge of an adventuring company. One day, as you're out shopping for some new adventuring gear, a massive earthquake rumbles throughout the city! Upon stepping outside, you notice that right where your company office once stood, a mysterious portal has appeared! Now you must delve into the dangerous business of dungeon exploration in order to rescue your employees and restore your business!

Developer PREAPP Partners announced in December 2020 that it is developing a PC version of the original Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! ( Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) smartphone game, now titled Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! Maju Wars .

Kadokawa , Deluxe Games , and PREAPP Partners launched the game for iOS and Android devices in October 2019, and ended service in October 2020. The game was free to play with fees for certain in-game items. Masahiro Yamamoto ( Disgaea franchise ) directed the game, and artists such as Asao Urata, Genyaky, Naoki Saitō , Haruta, and Mine Yoshizaki ( Sgt. Frog , Kemono Friends ) drew the illustrations.

The game inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime under the title Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! as it aired in Japan. Funimation began streaming an English dub for the anime earlier this month.

