Ao-chan Can't Study! Manga's Ren Kawahara Launches New Manga

Uchi wa Hanarete Kurashiteru story of couple after divorce launches on April 22

The May issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Tuesday that Ren Kawahara will launch a new manga titled Uchi wa Hanarete Kurashiteru (I'm Moving Out) in the magazine's next issue on April 22. The magazine teases "a story of a couple that begins when they divorce."

Kawahara launched the Ao-chan Can't Study! manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2015, and ended it in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in January 2019. Kodansha Comics released the eighth volume digitally in English in June 2019. Kawahara launched the Midarana Ao-chan wa Benkyō ga Dekinai Otona-hen sequel manga in January 2019. The manga ended in April 2020. The manga's third and final volume shipped in May 2020.

The origianl manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series worldwide outside Asia. The anime streamed with English subtitles on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Sentai Filmworks released an English dub in August 2019.

Kawahara also launched the We're New at This ( Mijuku na Futari de Gozaimasu ga ) manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in March 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume on January 13. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it published the fourth volume on March 16.