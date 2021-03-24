Funimation Premieres Mars Red, Moriarty the Patriot Part 2 Anime 1 Week Ahead of Japanese Debuts

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream the first episode of the MARS RED anime with English subtitles and an English dub on March 29, one week ahead of the Japanese premiere on April 5. The company also revealed that it will stream the 12th episode of the Moriarty the Patriot anime, which is also the first episode of the series' second cours (quarter of a year), on March 28 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, one week ahead of its debut in Japan.

The company noted that MARS RED 's second episode will stream as it airs in Japan.

The television anime of Bun'ō Fujisawa's MARS RED dramatic stage reading production will premiere on April 5 at 25:59 (effectively, April 6 at 1:59 a.m.) on YTV . The anime will also air on Tokyo MX , Chukyo TV , BS Fuji , and CS Family Gekijo .

Funimation , which is co-producing the anime with Yomiuri TV Enterprise , describes the story:

MARS RED takes place in 1923, and vampires have existed for quite a while. But now, the number of vampires is increasing and a mysterious, artificial blood source called Ascra has appeared.

The Japanese government, in turn, creates “Code Zero,” a unit within the army tasked with taking down the vampiric forces. And what better way to track vampires than by using vampires?

Created by Lieutenant General Nakajima, this unit has historically been in the business of information war, but has been re-assigned to solve the vampire crisis. It's up to Code Zero and the S-class vampire Deffrot to investigate this increase and put a stop to it before society crumbles.

Kouhei Hatano ( Freezing Vibration , Angels of Death episode director) is directing the anime at Signal.MD . Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Blood+ , Blood-C , The Beast Player Erin ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kemuri Karakara ( Donten ni Warau ), who is drawing the franchise 's manga adaptation, is credited for the original character designs. Yukari Takeuchi ( Norn9 ) is adapting those designs for animation. Original creator Bun'ō Fujisawa is the sound director. Cellist Toshiyuki Muranaka ( In This Corner of the World ) is composing the music.

The second cours of the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST, and on BS11 and MBS on April 6. The second half will begin with the 12th episode.

The anime premiered on October 11, and it will have 24 episodes. Funimation also streamed the anime's first cours as it aired in Japan.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

