Hotaru no Hikari BABY Manga Ends on April 24

Manga's final volume ships this summer

The May issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Thursday that Satoru Hiura 's Hotaru no Hikari BABY manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 24.

Hiura previously revealed in Janaury that the manga's sixth volume will be the final volume. The volume is slated to ship in early summer. Hiura also revealed that she is planning a new manga serialization starting in summer or fall.

Miura has been serializing Hotaru no Hikari BABY since October 2017. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped on November 13. The sequel manga focuses on Hotaru's baby.

The original Hotaru no Hikari manga series ran in Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009 and spanned 15 total collected volumes. The story follows a 27-year-old office worker Hotaru who is uninterested in love. Hotaru's situation gets complicated as she suddenly finds herself living with her boss, Seiichi Takano.

Hiura launched the sequel Hotaru no Hikari SP in January 2014, and ended it in May 2017. Hotaru no Hikari SP revolves around the "himono woman" ("dried-fish woman," a young woman who has abandoned romance) Hotaru Amamiya, who has safely escaped the life of a himono and married her boss Takano. However, she finds that married life is not so easy, as she begins to have doubts of Takano's loyalty.

The original manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the original manga in English under the title Hotaru's Way .