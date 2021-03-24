Oscar-Nominated Actor George Segal Passes Away at 87

Prolific Oscar-nominated actor George Segal passed away on Tuesday in Santa Rosa, CA, due to complications from bypass surgery. He was 87.

Segal was born in Great Neck, NY, and he grew up in New York. He received an Oscar Nomination for his role as Nick in the 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virgnia Woolf? Segal also played Jack in Just Shoot Me and Albert "Pops" Solomon in The Goldbergs. Other films he is known for include Ship of Fools, The St. Valentine's Day Massacre, Where's Poppa?, California Split, and A Touch of Class.

Segal played Inbe no Akita in Studio Ghibli 's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya anime film.

Thanks to Geoffrey Oliver for the news tip.

Source: Deadline (Nellie Andreeva, Erik Pedersen)