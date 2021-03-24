Urban Legend Horror Manga Ningen Kaishūsha Listed With Net Anime

Aki Sendō's story of waste collection truck that collects "useless" people instead of garbage

Shogakukan 's online listing for the upcoming 11th volume of Aki Sendō's Ningen Kaishūsha (Human Collection Truck) manga reports that an upcoming net anime adaptation will debut on the official YouTube channel of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine on April 30.

The description also lists a third novel for the manga in late April.

The "urban legend horror" manga centers on a mysterious all-black waste collection truck that appears out of nowhere. However, instead of collectIng garbage or discarded appliances for disposal, it pick up "useless" people. The manga has various stories about such people and their encounters with the truck.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Ciao Deluxe and Ciao Deluxe Horror magazine in 2012. The manga's 11th volume will ship on April 28.



Source: Shogakukan