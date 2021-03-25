Bandai Namco Holdings Consolidates Overseas Subsidiaries

Bandai Namco Group also shifts to 3-unit structure

Bandai Namco Holdings announced on March 16 that it is reorganizing some of its overseas subsidiaries in the United States, France, and China as a result of its re-evaluation of the direction of the company's three-year mid-term plan in light of expected changes in "customers' lifestyles and sense of value."

Bandai Namco Collectibles LLC will merge with Bandai America Inc., and will retain the name of Bandai America Inc., effective April 1, 2022.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe S.A.S. will merge with Bandai Namco Holdings France S.A.S., and will retain the name of Bandai Namco Holdings France S.A.S. effective September 30 later this year.

Bandai Namco Toys & Hobby Shanghai Co, Ltd. will merge with Bandai Namco Entertainment Shanghai Co., Ltd., and will retain the name of Bandai Namco Entertainment Shanghai Co, Ltd. effective January 1, 2022.

In addition, the Bandai Namco Group will shift from a five-unit structure to a three-unit structure consisting of the Entertainment Unit (merge of previous Toys and Hobby Unit and Network Entertainment Unit), the IP Production Unit (merge of previous Visual and Music Production Unit and IP Creation Unit), and the Amusement Unit (formerly the Real Entertainment Unit).

Sources: Animation Business Journal ( Tadashi Sudo ), Bandai Namco



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.