Crunchyroll Adds Marudase Kintarō Boys-Love Anime to Catalog

Anime begins streaming on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the anime of Naomi Guren 's Marudase Kintarō (Kintarō Bares it All) boys-love manga on Thursday at 11:00 p.m. EDT worldwide, except Asia and German-speaking Europe.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Makoto, a student and chairman at Onodera Academy has been targeted by the whole academy because of the will left by the previous principal: “The one man who is able to seduce Makoto with his superb sexual techniques will be given the right to take over as Onodera Academy's new principal!” But thanks to Kintaro, his bodyguard and boyfriend, Makoto has regained his peaceful life. One day, enemies are sent from the Onodera Academy Kawakara Branch School that's filled with troublesome teachers and students! Humiliation to Makoto, seduction to Kintaro, and many other terrible traps… Can Makoto and Kintaro overcome all these difficulties!? And what is the enemy truly after?!

The anime premiered in screenings around Japan as part of the BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!!- on December 11. The anime screened with the anime of Michi Ichiho 's Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series.

Toshiyuki Morikawa stars in the Marudase Kintarō anime as Kintarō. The anime also stars Sōma Saitō as Makoto Onodera, Katsumi Fukuhara as Kijitani, Shouta Hayama as Saruwatari, Wataru Hatano as Inukai, and Takuma Terashima as Momotarō Naraba.

Hideki Araki directed the anime at Seven . Arikura Arika wrote the script. Morikawa is also performing the theme song "Ai wa Muteki" (Love is Invincible), and original manga author Guren wrote the lyrics.

Guren's Marudase Kintarō manga is a sequel to the earlier The Incredible Kintaro ( Masaka no Kintarō ) manga. Digital Manga Publishing released the original manga in English in 2014. Guren published Marudase Kintarō in April 2018, and the original The Incredible Kintaro manga in 2010.

Source: Crunchyroll