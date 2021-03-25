Crunchyroll Streams Pretty Cure Anime in Europe, Middle East, North Africa

2004 anime begins streaming on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Pretty Cure anime in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa on Thursday at around 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Nagisa Misumi is an outstanding athlete and daring girl that doesn't take time to study but has a very strong sense of justice. She is one of the most popular students in her class. Honoka Yukishiro is an honor-roll student always boasting the best grades in her class. At first glance, she may seem rather stuck-up, but actually she's just a bit spacey. The two are 8th graders at the Verone Junior High School for girls. Nagisa and Honoka each encounter Mepple and Mipple – two mysterious creatures who came down from the sky one night. Mepple and Mipple have fled from their homeland – the Field of Light – in order to escape an attack by the evil force of Dotsuku Zone. These two strange creatures grant Nagisa and Honoka the power to transform into superheroes called "Cure Black" and Cure White", and thus the two girls become guardians of planet Earth.

The Pretty Cure ( Futari wa Pretty Cure ) anime debuted in 2004, and it ran for 49 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America.

Tropical-Rouge! Precure is Toei Animation 's 18th Precure television anime series, and it premiered on February 28.

Source: Crunchyroll