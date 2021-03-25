Even a Monkey Can Draw Manga's Koji Aihara Launches New Manga

Story follows Aihara's fight against depression during COVID-19 pandemic

Futabasha 's Web Action manga website announced on March 19 that Koji Aihara ( Even A Monkey Can Draw Manga will launch a new manga this Friday titled Utsubyо̄ ni Natte Manga ga Egakenaku Narimashita (I Became Depressed and Could Not Draw Manga) on the site.

The story follows veteran gag manga artist Aihara as he suddenly becomes depressed in the middle of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The manga depicts his daily fight against mental illness seriously.

Aihara and Kentaro Takekuma drew the three-volume Even A Monkey Can Draw Manga between 1990-1992. Viz Media published the manga's first volume in 2002.



Source: Web Action