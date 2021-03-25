Girls' Frontline TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Main Cast, Global Streaming

Key visual also revealed for series premiering this year

Warner Bros. Japan revealed a trailer on Thursday for the television anime adaptation of Sunborn Network 's Girls' Frontline smartphone game. The trailer reveals that the anime will stream globally this year.

Warner Bros. Japan also revealed the show's main cast and a key visual.

The show stars:

Asahi Productions is animating the series, and Warner Bros. Japan is producing the project. Sunborn Network Technology and Mica Team are credited with the original story.

The game's story is set in an alternate timeline near-future Earth in the 2060s. The aftermath of a military accident that resulted in widespread disease, as well as the recent conclusion of careless nuclear war, has massively depopulated the planet, rendered much of the surface uninhabitable, and reduced once-great nations to shadows of their former selves. Androids used for labor and combat have become an important facet of life, and easily replicable and disposable androids known as Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) are used by private military companies in the frontlines of numerous brushfire wars. In the game, the player takes the role of a fresh commander in a PMC, commanding T-Dolls to fight against a new AI threat.

Mica Team, a Chinese dōjin game circle, founded Sunborn Network , and launched Girls' Frontline in mainland China in May 2016. An English version launched in May 2018, and a Japanese version launched in August 2018 under the title Dolls' Frontline . Sunborn Network is currently developing a Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium sequel, as well as Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery , a remake of Mica Team's earlier Codename: Bakery Girl game, set in the same universe as Girls' Frontline .

Source: Press release