Swans in Space's Lunlun Yamamoto Launches New Manga in Harta
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The 82nd issue of Kadokawa's Harta magazine revealed on March 15 that manga creator Lunlun Yamamoto will launch a new manga titled Namidako-sama no Iu Toori (By the Word of Lady Namidako) in the magazine's next issue on April 15. Yamamoto posted a photo of the announcement in the magazine on their Twitter account.
3月15日発売のハルタに予告が載っていますが、来月から新連載が始まります。— 山本ルンルン (@lunlunyamamoto) March 15, 2021
初めて日本が舞台のお話を描きます。そして少し怖いお話になります。 pic.twitter.com/KaPAyk8ESO
The horror suspense manga is set in the early Showa period, and the story begins when a young girl is found dead in a creek in Tokyo. Officer Sawatari, the police officer in charge of the investigation into the body, catches the eye of one Namidako Inukai, the founder of a new religious organization.
Yamamoto previously irregularly serialized the Swans in Space (Uchū no Swan) manga in the Asahi Gakusei Shimbun newspaper from 2006 to 2009. The manga had three compiled book volumes. Udon Entertainment published all three volumes in English.
Source: Harta issue 82