Swans in Space's Lunlun Yamamoto Launches New Manga in Harta

Namidako-sama no Iu Toori horror suspense manga launches in April

The 82nd issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on March 15 that manga creator Lunlun Yamamoto will launch a new manga titled Namidako-sama no Iu Toori (By the Word of Lady Namidako) in the magazine's next issue on April 15. Yamamoto posted a photo of the announcement in the magazine on their Twitter account.

The horror suspense manga is set in the early Showa period, and the story begins when a young girl is found dead in a creek in Tokyo. Officer Sawatari, the police officer in charge of the investigation into the body, catches the eye of one Namidako Inukai, the founder of a new religious organization.

Yamamoto previously irregularly serialized the Swans in Space ( Uchū no Swan ) manga in the Asahi Gakusei Shimbun newspaper from 2006 to 2009. The manga had three compiled book volumes. Udon Entertainment published all three volumes in English.