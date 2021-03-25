Takako Shimura's Even Though We're Adults Manga Resumes in April

Manga had gone on hiatus in January due to author's sudden illness

This year's May issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Thursday that Takako Shimura 's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga will resume in the magazine's next issue on April 24.

The manga had gone on hiatus on January 25 due to Shimura's sudden illness.

Seven Seas licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Ayano, an elementary school teacher in her thirties, stops by a bar one day and runs into her old friend, Shuri. Sparks fly as the two chat, and before the night is over, Ayano even goes in for a kiss. Shuri is intrigued but confused...especially when she discovers that Ayano has a husband! Both Ayano and Shuri are about to find out that love doesn't get any easier, even as you grow older.

Shimura launched the manga in Kiss in March 2019.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Aoi Hana manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero and Battery anime. She drew a short-run manga for the latter. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers .

Shimura had been serializing the Beautiful Everyday manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young irregularly since 2016. The manga was scheduled to end in the magazine's March issue on February 8. However, the manga did not end in the March issue because of Shimura's sudden illness, and the Twitter account will reveal at a later date when Shodensha will publish the final chapter.