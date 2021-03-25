Tsutomu Nihei's Knights of Sidonia Manga Gets Game Project

Manga also gets spinoff novel, tribute manga

The May issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Friday that Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia manga is getting a game project. The magazine did not reveal any other details about the game.

The issue also revealed that the franchise is getting a spinoff novel titled Sidonia no Kishi : Kitto Arifureta Koi (Knights of Sidonia: A Truly Mundane Love) that will ship on April 30. In addition, an artbook for the upcoming Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi film will ship on May 14, and a tribute manga featuring authors such as Akiko Higashimura and Daisuke Igarashi will also ship on May 14.

Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi will open on May 14 in Japan. The new film will take a different path from the manga, and will feature a brand new story supervised by Nihei. The film will have a returning cast.

The first 12-episode season of Knights of Sidonia premiered in Japan in April 2014. The second 12-episode season, titled Knights of Sidonia: Battle for Planet Nine , premiered in April 2015. Netflix streamed both seasons of the anime adaptation after they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2015, and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016.

A theatrical film compiling all 12 episodes of the first season with new sequences and redone sound effects opened in Japan in March 2015, and Sentai Filmworks ' release of the second season included the film.

Vertical Comics released all 15 volumes of the original Knights of Sidonia manga in North America.