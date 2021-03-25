Ys, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Games Launch on Stadia

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of Dana launch on April 1

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will launch The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III game and the Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of Dana game for Google Stadia on April 1. The company will also launch The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV game on April 9 and the Ys IX: Monstrum Nox game in summer 2021 for Google Stadia.

NIS America shipped the The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III PlayStation 4 game in October 2019 in North America and Europe, and later in October 2019 in Oceania after a delay. The game launched in North America and Europe with English and Japanese audio and English and French text.

The game features the new Class VII led by the "Ashen Chevalier" Rean Schwarzer. New features such as the Break System expand combat possibilities.

NIS America describes the game:

Nearly a year and a half has passed since the Erebonian civil war, and much has changed since then. From the shifting stances of countries to the internal politics of the Empire, and even the life of Rean Schwarzer, the shadows of the past have given way to the embers of a new chapter. Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage. It is here that he takes the lead of a brand new Class VII, and must guide a new generation of heroes into an unknown future. Though all is calm now, the nefarious Ouroboros organization continues to weave a dark plot that could engulf the entire continent in war...or perhaps something even more sinister.

The "story role-playing game" shipped in Japan in September 2017.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, the fourth installment in Nihon Falcom's Trails of Cold Steel role-playing game series, launched for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on October 27 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The game will launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on April 9. The game will launch for PC via GOG in 2021.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in September 2013. XSEED released the game in North America for both consoles in December 2015, and NIS America released the game in Europe for both consoles in January 2016. XSEED released the game for PC in August 2017. The game's PS4 release in Japan launched in March 2018.

The game franchise is inspiring a television anime that will launch in 2022.

Nihon Falcom released the Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of Dana game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in May 2017, and NIS America released the game for PS4 and PS Vita in North America and Europe in September 2017. NIS America released the game on PC in April 2018 after a delay from its previous January 2018 release date. The company then released the Nintendo Switch version of the game in North America and Europe in June 2018. The game has sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide as of October 2018 and will launch for iOS and Android smartphones worldwide.

NIS America describes the story for the previous release:

Ys returns with a brand new adventure for the first time in 8 years! Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in an unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana!

The Ys IX: Monstrum Nox role-playing game launched for PlayStation 4 in the United States on February 2 and in Europe on February 5. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in summer 2021.

NIS America describes the game's story:

Renowned adventurer Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrum, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension that threatens to seep into the real world.

The limited "Pact Edition" of the game includes a mini art booklet, two soundtrack CDs, reverse cover sheet, a hardcover art book, "The Lost Sword" Ys IX prequel short novel, The Crimson King figure, art card collection, key chain set, and a box.

The game launched for PS4 in Japan last September.

The series' familiar action role-playing game mechanics, such as free movement and jumping, and battles against giant bosses, will return for the game. Players will be able to use the "supernatural action" abilities of various Monstrum to explore levels. Players will also be able to conduct "Guild Management" in the prison city.

Source: Email correspondence