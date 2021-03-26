News
Eden Anime's Videos Reveal May 27 Netflix Worldwide Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled two new promotional videos for its four-episode original anime Eden during its AnimeJapan 2021 panel on Saturday. The videos reveal the anime's May 27 worldwide debut date exclusively on Netflix.
《メガ盛りステージ》— Netflix Japan Anime (@NetflixJP_Anime) March 27, 2021
最新情報2⃣配信日決定&最新PV解禁!
Netflixオリジナルアニメシリーズ
🤖『エデン』👧
5月27日より全世界独占配信決定🎉#入江泰浩 監督×世界のクリエイター陣✨
ロボットだけが暮らす世界<エデン>で
目覚めた少女・サラの物語。#ネトフリアニメ #AnimeJapan2021 pic.twitter.com/0bWQLam6LO
《メガ盛りステージ》#ネトフリアニメ 2⃣『エデン』— Netflix Japan Anime (@NetflixJP_Anime) March 27, 2021
ロボットに育てられた人間の少女
サラを演じる #高野麻里佳 さん
(@marika_0222) が登場✨
CGの動きが鮮やかでスタイリッシュ
だという本作。
中でもサラは特によく動き、
ころころ変わる表情が魅力とのこと!
5月27日全世界独占配信スタート🤖 pic.twitter.com/uuNND3bprJ
The anime was originall slated to debut in fall last year, but was delayed to May.
The cast includes:
- Marika Kōno as Sara
- Kentaro Ito as E92
- Kyoko Hikami as A37
- Kōichi Yamadera as Zero
Netflix describes the anime:
The upcoming sci-fi fantasy series Eden is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago. On a routine assignment, two farming robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe -- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden.
Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Alien Nine, Scorching Ping Pong Girls) is directing the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach is the producer. Kimiko Ueno (Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!!, The Royal Tutor) is producing the screenplay. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop, Noragami) and Christophe Ferreira (BUTA, Napping Princess) are working on both character and concept designs. Clover Xie is the background art director. Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Rising of The Shield Hero) is composing the music.
Tsuyoshi Isomoto is drawing a manga adaptation that launched in Shonengahosha's Young King Ours GH magazine on February 16.
Sources: Netflix's AJ2021 panel, Netflix Japan's Twitter account