Eden Anime's Videos Reveal May 27 Netflix Worldwide Debut

Netflix unveiled two new promotional videos for its four-episode original anime Eden during its AnimeJapan 2021 panel on Saturday. The videos reveal the anime's May 27 worldwide debut date exclusively on Netflix .

The anime was originall slated to debut in fall last year, but was delayed to May.

The cast includes:

Netflix describes the anime:

The upcoming sci-fi fantasy series Eden is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago. On a routine assignment, two farming robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe -- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden.

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Alien Nine , Scorching Ping Pong Girls ) is directing the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach is the producer. Kimiko Ueno ( Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!! , The Royal Tutor ) is producing the screenplay. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop , Noragami ) and Christophe Ferreira ( BUTA , Napping Princess ) are working on both character and concept designs. Clover Xie is the background art director. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is composing the music.

Tsuyoshi Isomoto is drawing a manga adaptation that launched in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours GH magazine on February 16.