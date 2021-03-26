Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Gets Film This Winter

The 24th and final episode of the current Jujutsu Kaisen television anime ended on Friday with an announcement that a film, Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), will open this winter. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō ( Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing.

The current Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered on October 2 . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, and is also streaming dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) wrote and supervised the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) designed the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama composed the music.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga has 36 million copies in circulation, including print and digital copies. Akutami said in February that manga will "probably" end within two years. Akutami added he does not have confidence in that statement though.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.