Khara's Live-Action Shin Ultraman Film Delayed

New video streamed for film previously planned to open this summer

The official website for Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film announced on Friday that the film is delayed from its previously planned early summer timeframe due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The staff will reveal a new timeframe at a later date.

TOHO is streaming a new video for the film.

The opening ceremony for the "Tsuburaya Convention 2019" event debuted the first image of the Shin Ultraman in December 2019. In that image below, the titular Ultraman is not wearing a color timer.

Takumi Saitou will play the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa will be the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima will also star in the film.

Other cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts.

A draft of the script was completed on February 5, 2019, and Anno is focusing on the project after completing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) , which opened in Japan on March 8 after multiple delays. TOHO will distribute Shin Ultraman .