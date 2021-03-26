Marvel, Penguin Random House Sign Exclusive Distribution Deal for Comic Direct Market

Hachette still supplying Marvel's graphic novels, collections to other bookstores; Diamond remains as wholesaler to direct market

The Comics Beat website reported on Thursday that Marvel Comics and the Penguin Random House publishing group have signed an exclusive multi-year agreement that will take effect from October 1. Under the agreement, Penguin Random House will distribute Marvel comic books, graphic novels, and other pubications to the direct market. (The direct market is mostly composed of comic book stores that receive their inventories from certain distributors, separate from most other kinds of bookstores or mass-market retailers.)

Hachette, another distributor for Marvel, will continue to supply Marvel's graphic novels and collections to other kinds of bookstores outside the comic direct market network.

Marvel stated in its press release that:

Direct market retailers can choose to order marvel products direct from PRH, or alternatively, through Diamond as a wholesaler under terms established by Diamond in the US and the UK. Hachette book group will continue to manage distribution of Marvel's graphic novels and trade collections to the book market.

Marvel is Diamond's largest client publisher, especially after another leading American comic publisher, DC, decided to move its direct market distribution from Diamond to other distributors last year. Many manga publishers offer their works to traditional comic book stores in the United States through Diamond.

In regards to supply chain practices and independent sellers, Marvel's press release stated:

After a thorough analysis of the market environment, Marvel has chosen PRHPS as its distribution partner to create a sustainable, productive supply chain and enhanced infrastructure for marvel publications that will benefit comics retailers and fans alike for years to come. Penguin Random House is known for its state-of-the-art multi-ranging services that enable independent booksellers to increase efficiency and profitability.

Source: Comics Beat (Heidi MacDonald)