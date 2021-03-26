Sentai Filmworks, Funimation Also Stream Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress Anime on April 2

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has acquired the distribution rights for Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress , the new television anime series based on Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard trading card game franchise , in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Both Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ) and Funimation will begin streaming the anime on April 2 along with Crunchyroll and YouTube . Funimation streamed a trailer for the anime.

Manga creator group CLAMP is creating the character designs and Kinema Citrus is in charge of animation production.

Bushiroad describes the anime:

Yu-yu is a boy living in Kanazawa, Kaga Province. He is 15 years old and in his third year of junior high school. He has the ability to sense the feeling of others, but he is troubled by the fact that he cannot say no when asked. One day, Yu-yu could no longer stand going along with his sister's hobby, so he ran away from home. The one who saves him is Megumi Okura. Megumi invites Yu-yu to a nighttime amusement park called "Wonder Hill" where her friends hang out. At the amusement park, Yu-yu meets Megumi, Zakusa Ishikame, and Tomari Seto, members of "Team Blackout," a group that meets to play Vanguard every night. Tonight, a serious fight for the team's flag will take place. Blackout's leader, Danji Momoyama, and the mysterious and powerful fighter, Tohya Ebata. As Yu-yu stares at them, the card fight is soon eroded into a world of images. This is how Yu-yu encounters Vanguard, a world he has never seen before, and is drawn by its powerful allure - making new friends along the way.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 3, and will also debut on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles on April 3.

The cast includes

Bushiroad and artist Akira Itō are credited for the original work, and Bushiroad founder and representative director Takaaki Kidani is credited as executive producer. Ken Mori is directing the anime at Kinema Citrus . CLAMP is credited for the original character design, and Hiroyuki Saita ( Revue Starlight ) is drawing the character designs for animation.

Two bands from Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise are performing the theme songs. Roselia is performing the opening song "ZEAL of proud," while Argonavis is performing the ending theme song "Y."

Bushiroad and Kadokawa each acquired roughly a third of the shares of the Kinema Citrus studio in 2019. The three companies previously announced a comprehensive business partnership earlier that year to produce a "stable" intellectual property and anime content. Kinema Citrus is known in recent years as the animation studio that produced Made in Abyss , Revue Starlight , and The Rising of The Shield Hero . Revue Starlight also adapts Bushiroad 's franchise .

The latest Cardfight!! Vanguard anime is Cardfight!! Vanguard Extra Story -if- ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if ), which premiered in May 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and it is also available on the franchise 's official YouTube channel.