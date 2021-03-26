Type-Moon's Melty Blood: Type Lumina Fighting Game Gets Release This Year

Game to have English text on release

Type-Moon and Project Lumina announced on Friday that they will release the Melty Blood: Type Lumina 2D fighting game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this year. The game will have text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. French Bread is developing the game.

The game will use the Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- remake game as a base for its worldview, and will be a completely new work. The game will feature more than 10 characters, including Shiki Tohno, Arcueid Brunestud, Akita Tohno, and Ciel. Each character will have 10 color variations, as well as their own story.

Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- is the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game, and it will release for PlayStation 4 and Switch on August 26.

Kinoko Nasu is returning to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi is also back as character designer. ReoNa is performing the theme song "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable is animating the opening.

Type-Moon 's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. The 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and Geneon Entertainment released the series on DVD in North America.

Sasakishonen drew a manga based on Tsukihime beginning in 2004, and DrMaster released six of the 10 volumes of the series in English. Takeru Kirishima began a manga based on the sequel, Melty Blood , in 2006 and Kadokawa Shoten published the ninth and final compiled volume in 2010.