Back Arrow Anime Unveils Promo Video, Theme Song Artists, New Visual for 2nd Half

The AnimeJapan 2021 panel for the Back Arrow television anime unveiled the new promotional video, theme song artists, and visual for the second half of the anime on Sunday. Eir Aoi performs the anime's new opening theme song "Kodō" (Heartbeat), while rock band FLOW performs the new ending song "United Sparrows."

The anime premiered on January 8. The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year). Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. AnimeLab and Wakanim are also streaming the series.

The anime's website describes the story:

Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo.

One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, "I came from beyond the wall." To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes.

Director Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass ) and writer Kazuki Nakashima ( Promare , Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill ) are collaborating with Aniplex on the project. Studio VOLN is animating the series. Nakashima is not only credited for series composition, but he is also writing the scripts for every episode himself. Toshiyuki Kanno is adapting Shinobu Ohtaka 's original character designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the music.