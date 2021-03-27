King of Fighters XV Game Reveals Trailer for Yashiro Nanakase

voices character in game slated to launch this year

SNK began streaming a trailer on Thursday for its The King of Fighters XV game highlighting the character Yashiro Nanakase (voiced by Keisuke Hamaoka ).

The King of Fighters XV will launch in 2021. The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, K', Leona Heidern, Mai Shiranui, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, and Terry Bogard.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.