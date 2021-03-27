Mohiro Kitoh, Minoru Kaede's Yorishiro Trunk Manga Ends in 3rd Volume

Manga byauthor takes place in world where those killed can be revived

The second compiled book volume of Mohiro Kitoh and Minoru Kaede's Yorishiro Trunk manga revealed on March 10 that the manga will end in the third volume, which will ship in September.

Kitoh and Kaede launched the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga website in February 2020. The manga takes place in a world that has recently changed. Now, in this world, if someone is killed, their bereaved family can hunt down the killer, and kill them in return. Then their loved one will be resurrected.

Kodansha 's Days Neo website had listed a recruitment notice in December 2019 for an assistant for Kitoh to work on a new manga serialization on the Comic Days manga website.

Kitoh and Tōma launched the Nōryoku: Shujinkō Hosei (Superpower: Protagonist Revision) manga in November 2019, and ended it on January 7.

Kitoh's Bokurano manga originally ran in Shogakukan 's Ikki magazine from 2004 to 2009. Viz Media published all 11 volumes under its Signature Ikki line as Bokurano: Ours . The Bokurano manga inspired GONZO 's 2007 television anime series by the same name.

Dark Horse Comics also published part of Kitoh's Shadow Star ( Narutaru ) manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation titled Shadow Star Narutaru in 2003.

Source: Yorishiro Trunk volume 2