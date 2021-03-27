The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime's 1st Full Video Unveils July Premiere

The AnimeJapan special stage event for the television anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga debuted the anime's first full promotional video on Saturday. The video announces that the anime will premiere this July.

The manga's story centers on the titular Duke of Death, cursed to steal the life from any living thing that he touches. He is accompanied by his maid Alice, who enjoys teasing him, but is the only remaining person devoted to him.

Natsuki Hanae plays the Duke of Death, while Ayumi Mano plays Alice, the maid.

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Kill Me Baby , Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is in charge of the CGI. Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of series composition. Michiru Kuwabata ( Danchi Tomoo , Hi Score Girl ) is drawing the character designs. Yusuke Suzuki is the CG director. Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe are composing the music.

Inoue launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in October 2020.