World Trigger Anime's 3rd Season Premieres in October

Screenshots also revealed for new season

The stage presentation for the World Trigger franchise at the AnimeJapan 2021 event on Sunday revealed that the previously announced third season of the anime will premiere in October. The anime will air on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block.

The official Twitter account for the anime revealed three screenshots from the upcoming season.

The third season will feature a returning cast, including

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015.

The second season of the anime premiered on January 9. The second season will air for one cours (one quarter of a year). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga is inspiring a stage play that will run in November and December in Japan.