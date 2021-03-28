A Tropical Fish Yearns For Snow Manga's Makoto Hagino Prepares New Project

9th book volume of manga will ship on June 25

This year's May issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine announced on Saturday the author of the A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow manga Makoto Hagino is working on a new project. The issue also stated that the ninth and final book volume of the manga will ship on June 25.

The official website for the magazine had previously announced that the manga will end its serialization in the magazine's May issue. Hagino had announced on Twitter in December that the manga will end in the ninth compiled book volume.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the series:

Konatsu is a fish out of water at her new school. Can Koyuki, the president of the aquarium club, help her come out of her shell?

Hagino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in 2017, and Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 26.

