Attack on Titan Anime Adds Episode 76 'This Coming Winter'

'Sentencing' announced at the end of Sunday's episode 75

Episode 75 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime ended on Sunday with an announcement that the anime will have an episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), "this coming winter" on the NHK General channel in Japan. Funimation describes the episode's release window as "Winter 2022."

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK on December 7. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime on January 9, and Funimation began streaming an English dub on January 10.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) directed the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise ) returned to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) designed the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano returned to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

The anime also featured a returning cast.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Hajime Isayama launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print .

The manga will end in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The manga's 34th and final volume will ship on June 9.

Update: Crunchyroll writes that the anime's official Twitter account confirms "even more episodes," although the original announcement only specified "Episode 76."

Update 2: Crunchyroll has removed the text "even more episodes" from its article, but not from its social media posts.

One part of the anime's official website lists the announcement video as "TV Anime Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 special video," but not elsewhere on the site or in the video itself.

Lead voice actress Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa) posted (and the official anime account Retweeted) on Twitter that "the TV Anime Attack on Titan The Final Season continues (Episode 76 "Sentencing" ~), slated to air 'this coming winter' on NHK General!"

Update 3: Crunchyroll has updated its article to remove any mention of "Part 2."