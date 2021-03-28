Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun TV Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Visual, Theme Song Artists

5-member unit Megami Ryōsei perform opening, ending themes for anime about dormitory of troubled women's university students

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2021 event on Sunday for the television anime of Ikumi Hino 's Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess' Dorm) manga revealed a teaser visual and video for the anime.

The event also revealed that the five-member unit Megami Ryōsei will perform the opening theme song "Naughty Love" and Megami Ryōsei+α will perform the ending theme "Zettai! Kimi Sengen." The five member group is made up of the Ashu Nekota (as Atena), Nairu (as Mineru), Kukuru Kurasaka (as Kiriya) Fureia (as Fley), and Yuki Yomichi (as Serine). The ending theme adds Akira Itsuki (as Sutea).

The anime's cast includes:



Misuzu Yamada as Kōshi Nagumo



Ayaka Nanase as Atena Saotome



Chiaki Takahashi as Mineru Wachi

Risako Murai as Kiriya Senshō

Asaki Fukuyama as Fley

Yuki Yomichi as Serene Hozumi

Hikaru Nanjō as Sutea Kōroya

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld episode director) is directing the anime at asread . Masashi Suzuki ( Koe de Oshigoto! , The Sacred Blacksmith ) is in charge of the series scripts. Maiko Okada ( The Future Diary chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2017.