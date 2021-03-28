RetroCrush Adds Hakugei: Legend of the Moby Dick, Acrobunch, More Anime

Digital Rights Media announced on Wednesday the new titles and release dates for the anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in April.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in April:

Acrobunch as well as the third season and OVA of Kyou Kara Maou! will be available with English subtitles only. Hakugei: Legend of the Moby Dick , Kashimashi ~Girl Meets Girl~ , Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf , Fatal Fury: The New Battle , and the first two seasons of Kyou Kara Maou! will have English subtitles and will also include an English dub .

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020 with 12 titles, and has since added over 50 more titles to the service. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Pluto TV added a RetroCrush programming block to its 'Anime All Day' channel on March 4. The channel has 8-hour RetroCrush blocks on Thursdays and Saturdays.

