Tōgo Gotō, Kento Matsuura's Phantom Seer Manga Reaches Climax

This year's 17th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tōgo Gotō and Kento Matsuura 's Phantom Seer ( Honomieru Shōnen ) manga will reach its climax in the magazine's next issue on April 5.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the series:

If something strange and mysterious occurs, you should go to him. They say he has psychic powers, but convincing him to actually help deal with fierce phantoms may be a challenge. A Gold Future Cup winner, this spine-tingling, horror one-shot now returns as a full series!

Storywriter Tōgo Gotō and artist Kento Matsuura launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in August. The manga's third volume will ship on April 30.

Gotō and Matsuura published a one-shot manga of the same name in Jump Giga in 2017, and in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2018. Matsuura and Yūki Tanaka previously serialized the three-volume Tokyo Shinobi Squad manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from June to November 2019. Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the manga digitally in English.

