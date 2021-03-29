Demon Slayer Film Earns 39 Billion Yen in Japan

Film has also earned US$12.6 million in S. Korea after 9 weeks

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film has sold a total of 28.30 million tickets and earned a cumulative 39 billion yen (US$355.7 million) in Japan as of Sunday . The film ranked at #3 in its 24th weekend, earning 170 million yen (about US$1.55 million) and selling 112,000 tickets over the weekend.

In South Korea, the film earned the equivalent of US$737,000 in its ninth week, having now earned a cumulative US$12.6 million since its January 27 opening in the country.

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film has ranked in the top three spots weekly in Japan since then, until its 22nd weekend.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America starting on April 23, and will release the film digitally on June 22.

