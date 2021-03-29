Skate-Leading Stars Anime Gets Stage Play in October

Theater company 4cu announced on Monday that it is producing a stage play adaptation of J.C. Staff 's original television anime Skate-Leading Stars that will run at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Stellar Ball in October. Kazuhito Yoneyama is directing the play and penning the script.

The cast includes:

Ryūki Nagae as Kensei Maeshima

Kaoru Masaki as Hayato Sasugai

as Hayato Sasugai Yō Maejima as Reo Shinozaki

Yūsuke Ueda as Shotaro Terauchi

Ryō Tsukamoto as Itsuki Kiriyama

Kaoru Mitsuhashi as Yukimitsu Mochizuki

Yūta Higuchi as Akimitsu Mochizuki

Aloha Takamatsu as Sota Jonouchi

Kōsuke Shiraishi as Tomoyuki Kubota

Kentarō Menjō as Izumi Himekawa

Shūto Washio as Taiga Himuro

Tomoki Iizuka as Toranosuke Kurayoshi

Yuki Yoshida as Yuma Michinaga

Sakutarō as Tatsuya Yamashita

Tatsuki Jōnin as Noa Kuonji

Yoshihiko Narimatsu as Takumi Adachi

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX in Japan on January 10. Funimation began streaming the anime two weeks before its premiere in Japan, and continued to stream episodes two weeks ahead of Japan.

Funimation describes the anime:

The story follows high schooler Kensei Maeshima who is swept back into the world of skating when his rival (who also led him to quit figure skating in the first place) Reo Shinozaki announces he will be competing in the team sport of skate-leading. When Maeshima meets Hayato Sasugai, a boy who knows all about Maeshima's time as a figure skater, he's convinced to join skate-leading and take on Shinozaki again!

The anime was originally scheduled for a July premiere, but was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Goro Taniguchi ( Planetes , Code Geass , Maria the Virgin Witch ) was the chief director, with J.C. Staff in charge of animation production. Yana Toboso ( Black Butler ) was the original character designer. Toshinori Fukushima ( Tamayomi ) was the director. Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Amagami SS+ ) wrote and supervised the anime's scripts. Yoko Ito ( Amanchu! ) designed the characters for animation, and was also the chief animation director. Osare Company was credited for the original clothing concept. TETSU from the Bugs Under Groove dance company was the performance director and was also in charge of choreography. Former competitive figure skater Hirokazu Kobayashi (Prince Ice World) also colalborated with choreography. Ryō Takahashi composed the music. Takao Sakuma performed the opening theme song "Chase the core." Shugo Nakamura performed the ending theme song "Jump."

The anime is inspiring a manga adaptation by Chiaki Nagaoka ( Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Dai 2-Maku ) and Sumika Sumio that launched in April 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie