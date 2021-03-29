The Devil is a Part-Timer! Creator's Dracula Yakin! Novels Get Manga

Story follows vampire who works night shifts at a convenience store

Tsukumo Asakusa ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Petit Devil Kouhai no Yume wo Minai ) launched a new manga based on The Devil is a Part-Timer! creator Satoshi Wagahara 's Dracula Yakin! (Night-Shift Dracula) light novel series in this year's May issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on Saturday. Ako Arisaka is credited as the original character designer.

The story follows Yuri Toraki, a nocturnal vampire who earns a living by working the night shift at a convenience store in modern day Japan. While on his way home one day, he runs into a blonde woman who is entangled with a drunkard.

Wagahara launched the Dracula Yakin light novel series in September 2020. The second volume (pictured right) shipped on February 10.

Wagahara launched The Devil is a Part-Timer! light novels with illustrations by 029 in 2011. Hiiragi's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in December 2011. Kurone Mishima drew another manga spinoff called Hataraku Maou-sama! High School! in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine from 2012 to 2015. Yen Press also published all five volumes of the manga.

The ComicWalker website launched a gourmet-themed manga spinoff titled Hataraku Maou-sama! no Meshi! in August. Oji Sadō is drawing the manga. The manga adapts the latest spinoff volume in the light novel series, which also has the same title. The novel volume shipped in February 2019.

The main novel series inspired a television anime adaptation in 2013. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2014. The anime is getting a second season.

Sources: Monthly Comic Alive, Comic Natalie