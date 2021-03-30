Funimation Reveals English Dub for Wonder Egg Priority Anime

1st 2 dubbed episodes debut on Wednesday

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it is producing an English dub for CloverWorks ' original television anime Wonder Egg Priority , with the first two dubbed episodes debuting on Wednesday. The cast includes:

The dub crew includes ADR Director Cris George ; ADR engineers Olivia Harris , Paul Cline , and Geoff Bisente ; mix engineer Nathanael Harrison ; and ADR scriptwriter Kristen McGuire .

Funimation streamed the series, and it describes the story:

This is the story of Ai, an introverted girl whose fate is forever changed when she acquires a mysterious “Wonder Egg” from a deserted arcade. That night, her dreams blend into reality, and as other girls obtain their own Wonder Eggs, Ai discovers new friends—and the magic within herself.

The anime premiered on January 12. The anime aired its 12th and final episode on Tuesday , and announced at the end of that episode that the anime will get a "Special Edition" broadcast on NTV on June 29 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, June 30). Wonder Egg Priority special Edition will be a continuation of the anime's 12th episode, and will also serve as the story's ending.

Scriptwriter Shinji Nojima is credited for the original work, and is also writing the scripts after penning such popular live-action series as KōKō Kyōshi (High School Teacher), Ie Naki Ko (Homeless Child), and Takane no Hana (Born To Be A Flower or Unattainable Flower). The project marks his first time writing for anime. Shin Wakabayashi ( 22/7 : The Diary of Our Days , promotional video for Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru novels) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Saki Takahashi (animation director on Her Blue Sky ) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Hiroyuki Ueno ( NTV ) and Nobuhiro Nakayama ( Aniplex ) are the planning producers.

NTV and docomo's D.N. Dream Partners is collaborating for the first time with Aniplex to produce this series.

Source: Funimation