Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō TV Anime Casts Wataru Takagi, Ai Fairouz

New episodes debut on April 6

The official website for the television anime of author Reiko Hiroshima and illustrator jyajya 's children's novel series Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō announced on Tuesday two new cast members. The website also revealed that new episodes will air on Tuesdays, starting with the 21st episode on April 6 at 6:45 p.m. JST on the NHK E-Tele network.

The newly announced cast includes:

Wataru Takagi as Kogane



Ai Fairouz as Kohaku



The television anime premiered last September.

Satoshi Tomioka ( Usavich , Yanyan Machiko ) is directing the anime at Toei Animation and Kanaban Graphics . Yūji Kobayashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal ) is in charge of series scripts. Satoru Matsuda ( Robot Girls Z+ ) is the sound director. Michiru ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Given , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is composing the music. Musician emi noda is performing the opening theme song "Kisōtengai Fushigi o Dōzo" (Take a Bizarre Mystery), while KOCHO is performing the ending song "Hanya Maru Manten, Zenitenya" (Hanya Perfect Score, Zenitenya).

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

Eiga Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō was one of four segments in the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival. The omnibus film opened in theaters in Japan in August 2020. The film was slated to premiere in theaters in Japan in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The novel series' first volume debuted in May 2013, and Kaiseisha released the 14th volume in September 2020. The franchise has more than 1.4 million copies in print.