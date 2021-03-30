Tokyo Game Show to Be Online Again in 2021

Streaming globally with English interpretation; press, influencers will still have in-person event

Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association, Nikkei BP, and Dentsu announced on Tuesday that the Tokyo Game Show will be an online event for the second year in a row. Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online will run from September 30 to October 3. The event will host streams on YouTube , Twitter, niconico, Twitch, Facebook , Douyin, Douyu, bilibili , and other services globally in Japanese (with simultaneous English interpretation).

In collaboration with the online stores of various game platforms, fans can play new game demos online for free. In addition, the event will have a day just for online business-to-business meetings on September 29.

The event will have an in-person component for press and influencers at the event's usual home, the Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba. The in-person event will have game demos, exhibition booths, and press conferences. (Tokyo Game Show did not have an in-person component last year.) The travel agency HIS is offering fans an online interactive tour of this in-person component for a fee.

The theme of the event this year is "Soredemo, bokura ni wa, game ga aru" (We'll always have games).

Tokyo Game Show canceled last year's in-person event and held an online event instead from September 23 to 27. AnimeJapan had planned a hybrid online and in-person event this year, but ultimately decided to make the entire event online-only this month.

The most recent in-person Tokyo Game Show event took place in September 2019, and drew 262,076 attendees over the course of four days. That is less than 2018's 298,690, the highest attendance on record, but more than 2017's attendance of 254,311.

