Udon Entertainment Licenses Steins;Gate 0 Manga

Udon Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Taka Himeno's Steins;Gate 0 manga. Udon will release the manga with three "oversized" volumes, each collecting two of the original Japanese volumes. The company will release the first volume on September 7. Andrew "Steiner" Hodgson, the original Steins;Gate visual novel translator, is translating the manga.

Udon also revealed that it will release a new, revised edition of Yomi Sarachi 's Steins;Gate manga. Udon Entertainment had previously licensed and released the manga.

Himeno ( Grisaia no Kajitsu - L'oiseau bleu ) launched the Steins;Gate 0 manga in Young Ace in August 2017. The manga ended in February 2020. Kadokawa published the sixth and final volume in April 2020.

The manga serves as a prequel to 5pb. 's Steins;Gate 0 game. The game's story takes place directly after the events of the original game, and also includes stories from three of the Steins;Gate novels, as well as from some drama CDs, with some changes to the scenario.

The game shipped for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in Japan in December 2015. PQube released the game for PS4 and PS Vita in North America and Europe in November 2016. Steins;Gate 0 launched for PC in Japan in August 2016. Spike Chunsoft released the game for PC via Steam outside Japan in May 2018. Spike Chunsoft released the game in the West for Nintendo Switch in December 2019.

The Steins;Gate 0 television anime premiered in April 2018 and aired for 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the show's unaired 24th episode in December 2018.

Source: Udon Entertainment