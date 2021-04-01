Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Game's Trailer Reveals May 27 Release Date, PC Version

Game launched on PS4, Switch in Japan on December 24

D3 Publisher announced on Tuesday that Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, the new spinoff game in the Earth Defense Force series, will get a release on PC via Steam in the West, and it will launch digitally alongside the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions on May 27. The company streamed a release date announcement trailer:

The game will include English voices and subtitles.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers launched for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 24. The voxel game features a cube world with blocky characters and enemies.

Another title, Earth Defense Force 6 , will launch in Japan in 2021. The Official Japanese PlayStation Blog revealed that the game's story takes place three years after Earth Defense Force 5 .

D3 publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September.

YUKE'S and D3 Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019.

Source: Press release