News
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Game's Trailer Reveals May 27 Release Date, PC Version
posted on by Alex Mateo
D3 Publisher announced on Tuesday that Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, the new spinoff game in the Earth Defense Force series, will get a release on PC via Steam in the West, and it will launch digitally alongside the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions on May 27. The company streamed a release date announcement trailer:
The game will include English voices and subtitles.
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers launched for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 24. The voxel game features a cube world with blocky characters and enemies.
Another title, Earth Defense Force 6, will launch in Japan in 2021. The Official Japanese PlayStation Blog revealed that the game's story takes place three years after Earth Defense Force 5.
D3 publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September.
YUKE'S and D3 Publisher launched the Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain game for PC via Steam in October 2019. The game launched digitally for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in April 2019.
Source: Press release