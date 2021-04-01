Live-Action Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Film Delayed to November 24

Marvel had announced Shang-Chi's delay to RE's former date of September 3

Sony has delayed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City , the first live-action film reboot of CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game franchise , from September 3 to November 24. Although Sony did not explain the reason for the delay, Disney's Marvel Studios announced on March 23 that it scheduled its Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film after several COVID-19-related delays to September 3.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set in the late 1990s with the following story introduction:

In the once booming home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

The cast includes Kaya Scodelario ( Maze Runner ) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell ( Upload ) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper ( The Umbrella Academy ) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia ( Zombieland: Double Tap ) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough ( Yellowstone ) as William Birkin.

Johannes Roberts ( 47 Meters Down ) is writing and directing the film. The franchise 's producer Robert Kulzer is returning for the project, and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein are also producers. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadida from Davis Film are executive producers, and Alex Westmore and Colin Scully of Constantin Film are overseeing the film.

Sony Pictures ' Screen Gems will distribute the film in the United States, while Constantin Film will handle distribution in German-speaking territories. Elevation will distribute the film in Canada, Metropolitan will distribute it in France, and Sony Pictures Releasing International will be in charge of "much of the remaining territories."

Entertainment industry news website Variety previously reported that the film was expected to start production in 2019 with a new cast. Variety also reported that the upcoming reboot film will be the first of six.

The franchise is also receiving a separate live-action Netflix Original Series adaptation with Bronwen Hughes ( The Walking Dead ) directing the series at Constantin Film. Andrew Dabb ( Supernatural ) is writing the scripts. Hughes and Dabb are executive producers with Marry Leah Sutton and Constantin Film's Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben. Another separate CG anime series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will exclusively stream on Netflix worldwide this year.

Source: Variety (Rebecca Rubin) via Siliconera