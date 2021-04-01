My Hero Academia Manga Has Over 50 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Site opens to commemorate volume 30's launch on Friday

Shueisha announced on Friday that Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga has over 50 million copies in circulation (including both print and digital copies), as of the release of the manga's 30th compiled book volume on the same day. The cumulative circulation in Japan alone has exceeded 37 million, and cumulative circulation outside of Japan is about 13 million.

Shueisha opened a special website to commemorate the 30th volume, which includes voiced lines and a look at the last year for the students of Class 1-A.

The manga had shipped over 30 million copies in circulation (including both print and digital copies), as of the release of the manga's 29th volume on January 4.

Shueisha called 2021 the " My Hero Academia Year," with the March 27 premiere of the fifth television anime season, the franchise 's first art exhibit in April, and its third anime film opening on August 6.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web