7-Member Dance, Vocal Group DA PUMP to Disband Due to Member's Illness

The official website for the seven-member dance and vocal group DA PUMP revealed on Friday that the group will cease activities and disband at the end of April.

The announcement explained that the group's member DAICHI has been suffering from a hernia for many years, and his illness has worsened, making it difficult for him to continue performing. After discussions and respecting DAICHI's own wishes, the group decided DAICHI would end his contract and end public entertainment activities. With DAICHI's exit from the group, the group decided to disband.

DA PUMP made their debut on a major label in June 1997. In addition to performing as a group they also choreograph and direct performances for other artists.

DA PUMP have performed theme songs for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Hoop Days , Captain Tsubasa: Road to 2002 , and Kamen Rider the First .

