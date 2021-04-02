DA PUMP Member DAICHI Leaves Group Due to Illness (Updated)

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the DA PUMP group will cease activities and disband. This was an incorrect translation of the announcement on DA PUMP 's website. Group member DAICHI is leaving the group, but the group did not indicate that they would cease any activities. The group has activities listed on their website for after April. ANN apologizes for the error, and we appreciate everyone who reached out to us to inform us of the error.

The official website for the seven-member dance and vocal group DA PUMP revealed on Friday group member DAICHI will leave the group at the end of April due to illness. DAICHI will also cease all public entertainment activities.

The announcement explained DAICHI has been suffering from a hernia for many years, and his illness has worsened, making it difficult for him to continue performing. After discussions and respecting DAICHI's own wishes, the group decided DAICHI would end his contract and end public entertainment activities, and would also leave the group.

DA PUMP made their debut on a major label in June 1997. In addition to performing as a group they also choreograph and direct performances for other artists.

DA PUMP have performed theme songs for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Hoop Days , Captain Tsubasa: Road to 2002 , and Kamen Rider the First .

