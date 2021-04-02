Knights of Sidonia Anime Film's 2nd Trailer Previews Capsule's Theme Song

Film that serves as "conclusion" for series opens in Japan on May 14

The official website for Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi (Knights of Sidonia: The Star Where Love is Spun), the all-new anime film based on Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia ( Sidonia no Kishi ) manga, began streaming the second full trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer previews CAPSULE's theme song "Hikari no Disco." The video also teases that the film will conclude the anime franchise.

The film opens on May 14 in Japan. New cast members include:

Yūma Uchida as Tōtarō Yamano, a Garde pilot with skill to rival veterans, and Eiko's young brother



Yūto Uemura as Kairi Hamagata, a skilled Garde pilot with good marks, but with a tendency to be overconfident



Inori Minase as Iroha Hashine, a serious-minded Garde pilot who has no time for Hamagata's attitude



Miho Okasaki as Itsuki Hanma, a Garde pilot who trains alongside Hamagata and Hashine





The new film will take a different path from the manga, and will feature a brand new story supervised by Nihei. The film will have a returning cast.

Knights of Sidonia anime co-director Hiroyuki Seshita is returning as the chief director for the film, while Tadahiro Yoshihira , the previous editor for the anime, is now directing this new film at Polygon Pictures . Sadayuki Murai and Tetsuya Yamada return to pen the script. Mitsunori Kataama is returning as art director, while Reiji Nagazono is the animation director. Naoya Tanaka is returning for production design. Masayuki Uemoto is a returning CG supervisor alongside Takuma Ishibashi . Shūji Katayama is composing the music. CAPSULE is performing the theme song and insert songs for the film, including the insert song "Utsusemi."

The first 12-episode season of Knights of Sidonia premiered in Japan in April 2014. The second 12-episode season, titled Knights of Sidonia: Battle for Planet Nine , premiered in April 2015. Netflix streamed both seasons of the anime adaptation after they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2015, and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016.

A theatrical film compiling all 12 episodes of the first season with new sequences and redone sound effects opened in Japan in March 2015, and Sentai Filmworks ' release of the second season included the film.

Vertical Comics released all 15 volumes of the original Knights of Sidonia manga in North America.

The manga franchise is getting a game project.