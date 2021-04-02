News
Love After World Domination Romantic Comedy Manga Listed With Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga follows relationship between leader of hero squad, warrior of secret organization
Amazon is featuring the cover of the May issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine, which lists that Hiroshi Noda and and Takahiro Wakamatsu's Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de (Love After World Domination) manga is getting an anime project. The magazine will officially release on April 6.
The romantic comedy manga explores the relationship between Fudō Aikawa, the leader of the Gelato 5 hero squadron whose aim is bring about world peace, and Desumi Magahara, the warrior leader of the Gecko secret organization whose aim is world domination.
Noda and Wakamatsu (Ningyohime no Gomen ne Gohan) launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2019. Kodansha will publish the manga's third volume on April 8.
Source: Amazon