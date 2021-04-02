News
Obey Me! Game App Gets Summer Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app confirmed on Friday that the franchise is getting an anime project that will release this summer.
(Editor's Note: The announcement of an anime was originally circulating on April 1, but the official Twitter account confirmed on Friday that "the anime is really, truly coming!")
The channel is streaming a "special episode" to commemorate the announcement. The episode has English subtitles.
The anime's cast includes:
- Kazuya Yamashita as Lucifer
- Hirotaka Kobayashi as Mammon
- Satoshi Kada as Leviathan
- Shinya Sumi as Satan
- Miura Ayme as Asmodeus
- Kyohei Yaguchi as Beelzebub
- Satoshi Onishi as Belphegor
The otome game centers on a human woman who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality.
The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.
Source: Obey Me! game's Twitter account and YouTube channel via Nijimen