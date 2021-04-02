Obey Me! Game App Gets Summer Anime

Anime short streamed to commemorate announcement

The official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app confirmed on Friday that the franchise is getting an anime project that will release this summer.

(Editor's Note: The announcement of an anime was originally circulating on April 1, but the official Twitter account confirmed on Friday that "the anime is really, truly coming!")

The channel is streaming a "special episode" to commemorate the announcement. The episode has English subtitles.

The anime's cast includes:

Kazuya Yamashita as Lucifer

Hirotaka Kobayashi as Mammon

Satoshi Kada as Leviathan

Shinya Sumi as Satan

Miura Ayme as Asmodeus

Kyohei Yaguchi as Beelzebub

Satoshi Onishi as Belphegor

The otome game centers on a human woman who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality.

The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.