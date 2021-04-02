The Witch's Printing Office Manga Ends on April 30

Isekai manga about girl trying to find way back home launched in 2017

Manga creator Mochinchi announced on Twitter on Monday that The Witch's Printing Office ( Mahōtsukai no Insatsujo ) manga will end with its next chapter on April 30.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mika Kamiya was a completely average girl on her way back home from Japan's biggest amateur comics and book-selling event, Comic Market...until she got whisked off to a parallel fantasy world! To get back home, Mika is going to have to look for transportation magic at the magic tome-selling event, Magic Market!

Mochinchi and Yasuhiro Miyama launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in 2017, and it switched to Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in 2019 after Dengeki G's Comic ceased publication. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in November 2020. Yen Press published the fourth volume in December 2020.