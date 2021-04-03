2nd Laid-Back Camp VR Game Launches on April 8

New video streamed for 2nd VR game; 1st game launched on March 4

Gemdrops announced on Friday that Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) , the second of two VR games based on Afro 's Laid-Back Camp ( Yurucamp ) manga, will launch on April 8.

The first game, Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) , launched on March 4.

Both games are slated to launch on PlayStation 4, Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam , and will support the PSVR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Switch VR Kit. The games will have Japanese audio, with text support for English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Korean, and French in Asia, North America and Europe.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7. The franchise is getting an anime film titled Eiga Yurukyan△ in 2022.