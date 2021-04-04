Evangelion Voice Actress Megumi Ogata Recovers After Successful Herniated Disk Surgery

Ogata suffered from pain due to recurrence that had performing in wheelchair

Voice actress Megumi Ogata reported on Twitter on Sunday that she successfully underwent surgery for a herniated disk. She jokingly commented that she awoke from general anesthesia with a start similar to Shinji in Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo — but without the DSS Choker. She noted that the pain eased after she "had to" appear on Saturday's Radio Man Jack program and mused that having an audience is the best medicine. She teased that this bodes well for her complete recovery before her April 17 concert.

Ogata revealed in late February that she was undergoing emergency surgery for a recurrence of a herniated disk. She described then that the disk was pinching a large nerve bundle leading into her right lower leg, leading to severe pain in the leg that made walking and standing difficult.

After consulting with doctors and her staff, Ogata still performed in a concert in February, although she was in a wheelchair for the performance. She joked that since she would be in a purple wheelchair with a strong cane, she would look like she is singing songs from Neon Genesis Evangelion while riding on EVA-01 with a Positron Rifle. She also stated that there appeared to be no problems with her body from the waist up, and she was able to record audio after the concert (although she admitted that it was difficult the next day).

Ogata made her debut as Kurama in Yū Yū Hakusho , and went on to play a variety of both male and female roles, including Shinji Ikari ( Neon Genesis Evangelion ) and Haruka Tenou/Sailor Uranus ( Sailor Moon series). She has also provided the voices for ADA (Ingress), Tsubaki ( Konohana Kitan ), and Yukito Tsukishiro/Yue ( Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card ).

Ogata established her own talent agency titled "Breathe Arts" in February 2019. The company offers management and training of voice actors, singers, and musicians, and will take on work for concerts, and events, as well as music, sound production, and voice work for commercials, videos, and games.