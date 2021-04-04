Shonen Jump Magazine Launches 2 New Manga as Phantom Seer Ends

New "coming-of-age school team love story" manga launches next week

This year's 18th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Tōgo Gotō and Kento Matsuura 's Phantom Seer ( Honomieru Shōnen ) manga. The magazine had teased in the previous issue that the manga would reach its climax in the 18th issue.

The magazine also revealed it will launch two new manga in the next two issues. Kōji Miura will launch the Ao no Hako (Blue Box) manga (center top in the image below) in the magazine's 19th issue on April 12. The 18th issue teases the "coming-of-age school team love story" manga as follows: "The morning gymnasium. The coming-of-age with the sempai on the women's basketball team is now..."

Storywriter Ippon Takegushi and artist Santa Mitarashi will launch the Amenofuru manga (bottom left in the image above) in the magazine's 20th issue on April 19.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the Phantom Seer manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the series:

If something strange and mysterious occurs, you should go to him. They say he has psychic powers, but convincing him to actually help deal with fierce phantoms may be a challenge. A Gold Future Cup winner, this spine-tingling, horror one-shot now returns as a full series!

Storywriter Tōgo Gotō and artist Kento Matsuura launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in August. The manga's third volume will ship on April 30.

Gotō and Matsuura published a one-shot manga of the same name in Jump Giga in 2017, and in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2018. Matsuura and Yūki Tanaka previously serialized the three-volume Tokyo Shinobi Squad manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from June to November 2019. Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the manga digitally in English.

